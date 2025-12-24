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Barrio residencial Villa Marbesa

Artola, Španjolska
de
$4,43M
;
20
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ID: 39039
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1952807267
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella
  • Pueblo
    Artola
  • Dirección
    Calle Tenerife

Sobre el complejo

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English English
New Villa project located in Marbella. This property will be built on 3 floors with panoramic lift consisting of an entrance hall, 3 bedrooms with bathrooms en suite, and a garden with swimming pool, some trees and shrubs and a swimming pool. On the first floor, we have the guest toilet, a fully fitted kitchen with all appliances, a living-dining room, the master bedroom with en suite bathroom and dressing room, and a heated swimming pool. In the basement, there is a large garage, a laundry room equipped with cupboards, worktop, sink, cinema room, 2 bedrooms with shared bathroom (possibility to add a second bathroom), utility room and distributor. The solarium has a pergola with sitting area, barbecue area and jacuzzi. Other features of the property: - Bathroom walls with Coverlam (Grespania) slabs. - Bathrooms by Roca - Geberit - Villeroy-Boch. - Aerothermics/air conditioning. - Lift. - Underfloor heating throughout the villa. - Windows to the ceiling with sunken rail, 5+5/chamber/4+4. - Invisible doors to ceiling. - Fully fitted kitchen with aluminium framed doors. - Island with Coverlam with no visible joints. - Bosch or AEG appliances. - Heated swimming pool. - Blinds in ground floor bedrooms. - Solar panels and 2 x 10kW lithium batteries. - Car charger. - LED lights in the driveway to the garage and at the entrance to the villa. - Twilight recessed lights. - Motorised entrance door and gate.

Localización en el mapa

Artola, Španjolska
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villa Marbesa
Artola, Španjolska
de
$4,43M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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