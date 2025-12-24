Barrio residencial Horizonte Village Apartments

Proporcionar visualización del contenido del sitio y obtener acceso a la funcionalidad. Este tipo de cookies se utiliza únicamente para el correcto funcionamiento del sitio y no se transfiere a terceros. La desactivación es imposible sin interrumpir el funcionamiento del sitio.
Cookies analíticas
Ayúdenos a mejorar el rendimiento del sitio, su experiencia al utilizar el sitio y hacerlo más cómodo de usar. La información que recogen este tipo de cookies es agregada y por ello anónima. Se utiliza para proporcionar indicadores estadísticos del uso del sitio sin identificar a los usuarios.
Galletas publicitarias
Permítanos reducir nuestros costos de marketing y mejorar la experiencia del usuario.
Guardar
Realting.com utiliza cookies para mejorar su interacción con el sitio web. Puedes configurar qué cookies se guardarán en tu dispositivo.
Más información
Beautiful residential project on the Costa del Sol, offering modern penthouses, flats and villas with stunning sea and mountain views. With amenities such as underfloor heating, Italian kitchens, private swimming pools and smart home systems, residents enjoy a tranquil retreat with all modern comforts.
The majestic residences in the picturesque mountains offer a unique opportunity to savour the tranquil beauty from sunset to sunrise, as the sun casts a golden glow over the coastal landscape.
Luxury Italian kitchen cabinets and furniture: Scavolini products are Made in Italy certified and designed for discerning clients.
Underfloor heating throughout the property except in the master bedrooms, which have wooden floors.
Windows, glass and exterior carpentry by Cortizo, CorVision with double glazing and solar protection.
AMENITIES
- Children's playground
- Outdoor gymnasium
- Clubhouse
- Swimming pool
- Coworking space
Easy access to pristine beaches, picturesque villages and vibrant city life guarantees the best of both worlds. Investing in this new project promises excellent growth potential and a steady income stream, making it a smart choice for your future.
Localización en el mapa
Mijas, Španjolska
Alimentación
Transporte
Calculadora hipotecaria
Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual.
Devuélvelo