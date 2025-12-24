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Barrio residencial Horizonte Village Apartments

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$671,213
;
17
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ID: 39113
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 104970805
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    Calle Erica, 6

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Beautiful residential project on the Costa del Sol, offering modern penthouses, flats and villas with stunning sea and mountain views. With amenities such as underfloor heating, Italian kitchens, private swimming pools and smart home systems, residents enjoy a tranquil retreat with all modern comforts. The majestic residences in the picturesque mountains offer a unique opportunity to savour the tranquil beauty from sunset to sunrise, as the sun casts a golden glow over the coastal landscape. Luxury Italian kitchen cabinets and furniture: Scavolini products are Made in Italy certified and designed for discerning clients. Underfloor heating throughout the property except in the master bedrooms, which have wooden floors. Windows, glass and exterior carpentry by Cortizo, CorVision with double glazing and solar protection. AMENITIES - Children's playground - Outdoor gymnasium - Clubhouse - Swimming pool - Coworking space Easy access to pristine beaches, picturesque villages and vibrant city life guarantees the best of both worlds. Investing in this new project promises excellent growth potential and a steady income stream, making it a smart choice for your future.

Localización en el mapa

Mijas, Španjolska
Alimentación
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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Horizonte Village Apartments
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$671,213
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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