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  4. Barrio residencial Attire Estepona

Barrio residencial Attire Estepona

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$683,728
;
4
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ID: 39374
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1602293240
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona

Sobre el complejo

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English English
A new development of 40 three-bedroom townhouses designed to combine spacious interiors, practical layouts, and a close connection to the outdoors. Each home features open-concept living areas, fully equipped kitchens, and generous terraces that extend the interior spaces into the Mediterranean climate. With two parking spaces, a storage room, select homes with private solariums, and an A energy rating, this development has been designed for comfort, efficiency, and everyday well-being. Located in the tranquil setting of Estepona Golf, it combines contemporary architecture, open terraces, and landscaped common areas designed for a relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle. Residents are surrounded by renowned golf courses, scenic landscapes, and some of the region’s best beaches. Puerto Banús, Marbella, and downtown Estepona are just minutes away, while Málaga International Airport is less than 45 minutes away, making travel a breeze. A communal pool and an outdoor gym complete the outdoor experience, offering spaces to relax, stay active, and enjoy the Costa del Sol’s climate year-round. An exclusive retreat for relaxation and well-being. The latest development features a range of amenities reserved exclusively for residents, designed to enhance both relaxation and daily life. • 2 outdoor pools • Poolside bar and lounge area • Heated indoor pool • Spa with sauna, cold plunge pool, and shower circuit • Fully equipped gym • Coworking spaces and kitchen

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Attire Estepona
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$683,728
Pregunte lo que quiera
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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