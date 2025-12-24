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  4. Barrio residencial Altura 160

Barrio residencial Altura 160

Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$567,687
;
20
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ID: 39147
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 51068630
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benahavis

Sobre el complejo

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English English
New apartaments promotion located in the Benahavís area, 60 apartments, with parking space and private storage room. The new residential will share the enjoyment of its current four swimming pools with its extensive gardens, fountains and bar, all in a private guarded area, with exclusive concierge service. One of the quietest and safest residential estates on the Costa del Sol. Is distributed in 5 buildings of only 12 apartments of 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses, all with large terraces, nestled on a pretty hill and facing south-east towards the Golf Valley, with an exclusive sense of tranquillity and security that you won’t find at any other development in the area. Landscape-style terraces merge into the living rooms of each home with large patio doors to make the most of the natural light available, as well as to enjoy the spectacular views outside, with the homes benefitting from the beauty of the surrounding scenery, providing a sense of relaxation and tranquillity for residents to enjoy. The homes have spacious living rooms and a bright main bedroom with en suite bathroom along with a second bathroom for the other two bedrooms. The homes will be delivered fully equipped with everything necessary so you can just move in, plus the building specifications include high quality materials and finishes with an original Mediterranean style interior design that perfectly complements the prestigious resort in which they are located. All homes include an underground parking space with pre-installation of a charging point for electric vehicles and a storage room. The residential is a gated property with private access to ensure security and peace of mind for its residents. It also has delightful, gardened areas and a designer communal pools (adult and children) with a solarium area and showers.

Localización en el mapa

Benahavis, Španjolska

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Altura 160
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$567,687
Pregunte lo que quiera
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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