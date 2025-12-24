Barrio residencial Altura 160

Proporcionar visualización del contenido del sitio y obtener acceso a la funcionalidad. Este tipo de cookies se utiliza únicamente para el correcto funcionamiento del sitio y no se transfiere a terceros. La desactivación es imposible sin interrumpir el funcionamiento del sitio.
Cookies analíticas
Ayúdenos a mejorar el rendimiento del sitio, su experiencia al utilizar el sitio y hacerlo más cómodo de usar. La información que recogen este tipo de cookies es agregada y por ello anónima. Se utiliza para proporcionar indicadores estadísticos del uso del sitio sin identificar a los usuarios.
Galletas publicitarias
Permítanos reducir nuestros costos de marketing y mejorar la experiencia del usuario.
Guardar
Realting.com utiliza cookies para mejorar su interacción con el sitio web. Puedes configurar qué cookies se guardarán en tu dispositivo.
Más información
New apartaments promotion located in the Benahavís area, 60 apartments, with parking space and private storage room.
The new residential will share the enjoyment of its current four swimming pools with its extensive gardens, fountains and bar, all in a private guarded area, with exclusive concierge service. One of the quietest and safest residential estates on the Costa del Sol.
Is distributed in 5 buildings of only 12 apartments of 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses, all with large terraces, nestled on a pretty hill and facing south-east towards the Golf Valley, with an exclusive sense of tranquillity and security that you won’t find at any other development in the area.
Landscape-style terraces merge into the living rooms of each home with large patio doors to make the most of the natural light available, as well as to enjoy the spectacular views outside, with the homes benefitting from the beauty of the surrounding scenery, providing a sense of relaxation and tranquillity for residents to enjoy.
The homes have spacious living rooms and a bright main bedroom with en suite bathroom along with a second bathroom for the other two bedrooms.
The homes will be delivered fully equipped with everything necessary so you can just move in, plus the building specifications include high quality materials and finishes with an original Mediterranean style interior design that perfectly complements the prestigious resort in which they are located.
All homes include an underground parking space with pre-installation of a charging point for electric vehicles and a storage room.
The residential is a gated property with private access to ensure security and peace of mind for its residents. It also has delightful, gardened areas and a designer communal pools (adult and children) with a solarium area and showers.
Localización en el mapa
Benahavis, Španjolska
Calculadora hipotecaria
Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual.
Devuélvelo