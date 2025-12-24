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Barrio residencial Cape View

Artola, Španjolska
de
$1,80M
;
9
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ID: 39134
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 979160286
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella
  • Pueblo
    Artola

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Each villa is designed with meticulous attention to detail to satisfy the most discerning tastes, combining timeless elegance with modern functionality. This brand new modern luxury semi-detached villa is located in the prestigious urbanization of Cabopino, in a privileged location just 7 minutes' walk from the port. Featuring avant-garde design, high standard qualities and south orientation, this property guarantees an exceptional living experience. Its ample spaces have been designed to maximise natural light, with different levels connected by a convenient private lift. On the ground floor: A spacious living-dining room of over 40 m², integrated with a spectacular state-of-the-art kitchen, fully fitted and equipped. It also has a double bedroom, a full bathroom and a wonderful partially covered terrace overlooking the private garden and the infinity pool. Upper floor: Two elegant bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, large dressing areas and built-in wardrobes. Each bedroom has a private terrace with panoramic views. Solarium: An exclusive space with stunning views, pergola and summer kitchen to enjoy unforgettable moments outdoors. Basement: Includes two private garage spaces, two additional rooms ideal for a gym or games room, a full bathroom, the machine room and access to the private lift. An exclusive home, with the possibility of customising finishes and colours according to your preferences.

Localización en el mapa

Artola, Španjolska
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Cape View
Artola, Španjolska
de
$1,80M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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