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Barrio residencial Royal Palms Mijas IV-1

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,48M
;
13
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ID: 39074
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 581911477
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    Calle La Butibamba, 7

Sobre el complejo

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Apartments and penthouses from 1 to 3 bedrooms located in La Cala de Mijas with spectacular sea views. This new development is located on the top of the hill above Mijas Costa. The key point is the communal areas of the complex which are second to none. With ample space to relax in the sun or in the shade of the gardens, you will be hard pressed to enjoy our custom designed recreational area, with a large swimming pool with beach entry, lush expanses of landscaped gardens that create a sense of luxury and privacy. Focusing on the enjoyment of families, we have ensured that there is also specially designed space for the youngest members of the family. This phase consists of apartments designed to harmoniously complement the surrounding natural landscapes and magnificent views of the Mediterranean Sea. Each property in this luxury development enjoys views of the Mediterranean Sea thanks to its elevated position above La Cala de Mijas. Each apartment is designed to the highest standards, using only high quality materials and luxury finishes, allowing you to admire more than just the views in your new home.

Localización en el mapa

Mijas, Španjolska
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Barrio residencial Royal Palms Mijas IV-1
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,48M
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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