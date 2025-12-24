Barrio residencial Pozos Dulces 29

A unique opportunity to live in an exclusive historic building in the heart of the historic centre. With only six flats, this property stands out for its elegant design and cosy atmosphere. Each flat has large windows overlooking the central courtyard and French balconies that fill the spaces with natural light all year round, creating a bright and relaxing atmosphere. The building's courtyard has a fountain that evokes the history of the place. The name of this new building originates from the ancient wells that, in the 15th century, supplied fresh water to the Catholic monasteries in the area. This detail not only adds a touch of character to the site, but also connects the residents to the historical legacy of the region. Located in a quiet and charming area, the building offers a perfect balance between privacy and proximity to the city's main attractions. Within walking distance is the Hamman, where residents can enjoy a moment of relaxation, as well as several ideal dining venues. Furthermore, the famous main street Larios is only a few minutes away, offering easy access to shops, restaurants and cultural activities. This property represents not only an excellent investment opportunity, but also a sophisticated lifestyle in a unique setting. Its privileged location, combined with historical charm and modern comforts, make this flat a truly special place to live or visit. Perfect for those seeking an authentic experience in the historic centre, in an environment full of history, culture and architectural beauty.