  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Marbella
  4. Barrio residencial Soul Marbella Sunlife III Apartamentos

Barrio residencial Soul Marbella Sunlife III Apartamentos

Rio Real, Španjolska
de
$967,002
;
11
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39004
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 2103883427
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella
  • Pueblo
    Rio Real
  • Dirección
    Calle Bogey

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
The development of this new phase III promotion is the perfect opportunity to live in this new residential complex best equipped in Marbella, located in a privileged area close to the golf course and with the highest quality. You will enjoy incredible views of the sea and the Santa Clara Golf course thanks to its terraced design of two heights and its orientation, seeking to provide the best views from each house. The apartments are designed to maximize the enjoyment of its neighbors. Here you will find most of the most exclusive common services such as the outdoor swimming pool, the chill out area with bar, a relaxation area, the community building for events and the meeting room, as well as the rest of the common facilities offered by this new development. Multi-family homes 2, 3, 4 bedrooms from 136m2 + 60m2 of terraces with large fully equipped kitchens open to the living room, plus a communal garage per block. First floor homes with swimming pool or penthouses with solarium and swimming pool, along with bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and guest toilet.

Localización en el mapa

Rio Real, Španjolska
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Edificio de apartamentos Residencias con Vistas al Mar en el Entorno Natural de Estepona
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$625,814
Edificio de apartamentos Amanecer
Orihuela, Španjolska
de
$209,982
Barrio residencial Balance
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$449,372
Barrio residencial Waterfall Residences
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$819,108
Complejo residencial AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Rojales, Španjolska
de
$406,622
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Soul Marbella Sunlife III Apartamentos
Rio Real, Španjolska
de
$967,002
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial MARALTO
Barrio residencial MARALTO
Barrio residencial MARALTO
Barrio residencial MARALTO
Barrio residencial MARALTO
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial MARALTO
Barrio residencial MARALTO
Dos Hermanas, Španjolska
de
$648,460
Un gran complejo residencial en la zona de Las Mesas, en Estepona. Su ubicación excepcional ofrece viviendas con impresionantes vistas al mar y a las montañas, muy luminosas y bañadas por la suave brisa marina
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Complejo residencial AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Complejo residencial AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Complejo residencial AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Complejo residencial AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Complejo residencial AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Rojales, Španjolska
de
$406,622
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2025
Número de plantas 2
Área 94–137 m²
3 objetos inmobiliarios 3
AREAbeach IV ofrece 30 casas excepcionales, cada una con terrenos privados, cocinas al aire libre y piscinas. Cada detalle está cuidadosamente seleccionado para garantizar un acabado de alta calidad y una urbanización que cuida al máximo cada aspecto de tu bienestar
Agencia
EspanaTour
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Soleil
Barrio residencial Soleil
Barrio residencial Soleil
Barrio residencial Soleil
Barrio residencial Soleil
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Soleil
Barrio residencial Soleil
Rio Real, Španjolska
de
$602,954
Exclusive residential development of 80 homes designed to maximise natural light and connection with the surrounding area, Marbella. With 2 and 3 bedroom options, each home features large terraces with open views, open-plan living spaces and high quality finishes. Imagine waking up every mo…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones