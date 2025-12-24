Barrio residencial Soul Marbella Sunlife III Apartamentos

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Más información
The development of this new phase III promotion is the perfect
opportunity to live in this new residential complex best equipped in
Marbella, located in a privileged area close to the golf course and with
the highest quality.
You will enjoy
incredible views of the sea and the Santa Clara Golf course thanks to
its terraced design of two heights and its orientation, seeking to
provide the best views from each house.
The apartments are designed to maximize the enjoyment of its neighbors.
Here
you will find most of the most exclusive common services such as the
outdoor swimming pool, the chill out area with bar, a relaxation area,
the community building for events and the meeting room, as well as the
rest of the common facilities offered by this new development.
Multi-family
homes 2, 3, 4 bedrooms from 136m2 + 60m2 of terraces with large fully
equipped kitchens open to the living room, plus a communal garage per
block.
First floor homes with swimming pool or
penthouses with solarium and swimming pool, along with bedrooms with
en-suite bathrooms and guest toilet.
Localización en el mapa
Rio Real, Španjolska
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio
Calculadora hipotecaria
Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
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Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual.
Devuélvelo