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  4. Barrio residencial The View Marbella 3

Barrio residencial The View Marbella 3

Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$1,02M
;
15
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ID: 39131
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1998407093
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benahavis

Sobre el complejo

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English English
New project consisting of 70 spacious apartments and penthouses, distributed across seven blocks. The project sits in the hills of Benahavís close to many fantastic golf courses and offering spectacular views of the area and out towards the Mediterranean Sea. The properties are designed to optimise the use of the generous interiors and natural light. The latest technologies will create a comfortable home as well as the highest quality materials and fittings, which were handpicked by the design team. The development offers 2, 3 or 4-bedroom homes with spacious interior and exterior spaces for you to enjoy. As you would expect with luxury homes, there is a full range of lifestyle amenities available to owners, including 24-hour security, a concierge, dry cleaning service, transport, and a private chef. You will also be able to enjoy a health club which include a full spa, gym, and indoor and outdoor pools. There is also a children's area, so each member of your family has a space to enjoy. The development is surrounded by lush gardens designed by renowned specialised landscape designers.

Localización en el mapa

Benahavis, Španjolska
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial The View Marbella 3
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$1,02M
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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