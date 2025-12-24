Barrio residencial The View Marbella 3

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Más información
New project
consisting of 70 spacious apartments and penthouses, distributed across seven
blocks.
The project sits
in the hills of Benahavís close to many fantastic golf courses and offering spectacular
views of the area and out towards the Mediterranean Sea.
The properties are designed to optimise the use of
the generous interiors and natural light. The latest technologies will create a
comfortable home as well as the highest quality materials and fittings, which
were handpicked by the design team.
The development offers
2, 3 or 4-bedroom homes with spacious interior and exterior spaces for you to
enjoy.
As you would
expect with luxury homes, there is a full range of lifestyle amenities available
to owners, including 24-hour security, a concierge, dry cleaning service,
transport, and a private chef. You
will also be able to enjoy a health club which include a full spa, gym, and
indoor and outdoor pools. There is also a children's area, so each member of
your family has a space to enjoy.
The development is surrounded by lush gardens
designed by renowned specialised landscape designers.
Localización en el mapa
Benahavis, Španjolska
Ocio
Calculadora hipotecaria
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Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
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Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual.
Devuélvelo