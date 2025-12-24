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Barrio residencial The Bay Collection

Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$3,36M
;
15
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ID: 38965
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 963535571
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benalmadena
  • Dirección
    Avenida del Higueron

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Situated on the highest part of Higueron, the development is the latest addition to our area of detached villas. With magnificent views of the Bay of Fuengirola in the heart of the Costa del Sol, you will feel right at home. Our luxurious houses are unique in design and are tailored to your own preferences and requirements. We invite you to enjoy the exceptional environment in the home of your dreams. The interior and exterior become one, allowing the views of the Mediterranean Sea and the natural environment to be enjoyed. The combination of sensations favors formal simplicity, comfort and an easy harmony with the environment, providing a welcoming atmosphere. The unusual nature of its forms makes this villa an exclusive and unique design, both in terms of its architecture and its exteriors. The celebration of tranquil living, with views of the outdoor swimming pool merging with the Mediterranean Sea. From enjoying a private gym, to relaxing on the sofa watching a movie in a simple and comfortable space, with large sliding glass doors to access the Mediterranean garden that surrounds this villa.

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Benalmadena, Španjolska
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Está viendo
Barrio residencial The Bay Collection
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$3,36M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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