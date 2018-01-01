  1. Realting.com
GreekEstate.eu

Grecia, Souliou 31 Ioannina 45332
GreekEstate.eu
Agencia inmobiliaria
2005
English, Ελληνικά
greekestate.eu
Descripción

GREEKESTATE.EU

«Creating value for our customers» 


The core of our company is composed of a clear and successful philosophy that defines our values ​​and culture:  
·         A drive to excel, by maintaining high standards and personal values, and ​​by treating our customers with respect and trust.
·         To be a source of steady profit, by providing services and advice on developing and managing properties that will benefit our customers.
·         To be a resilient firm, based on solid foundations that are not affected by the economy and market fluctuations.
·         These principles embody our commitment to quality and integrity that is reflected in the nature of our partnerships and the relationships we build with our customers.  

Michael Nakos
Michael Nakos
16 propiedad
Akinita-kapelli
34 propiedades

El agente inmobiliario Kapelli Tataki asume la responsabilidad de encontrar la propiedad que está buscando comprar. También realizamos la venta, la evaluación del alquiler de su propiedad en Atenas y el resto de Grecia. Las áreas se mueven principalmente: Abelokipoi, Polygon, Upper New Blister, New Philothei, Gkyzi ahora y Heraklion larch Maroussi. En Atenas Pallini, Artemis, Spata, Pikermi, Rafina. Ofrecemos una cartera completa que incluye apartamentos, casas, cabañas, parcelas, tiendas, oficinas.

YOUR NEXT HOME
304 propiedades

Your Next Home está creado para traer la revolución en el campo de los bienes raíces en Grecia. Nosotros, los inspiradores y creadores con experiencia en el campo inmobiliario y al mismo tiempo muchos años de experiencia y presencia exitosa en el sector bancario, de seguros y turístico, garantizarle el mejor resultado en la búsqueda de la propiedad ideal para usted. Nuestros principios son el trabajo en equipo, la percepción antropocéntrica y la calidad total en sus servicios y servicios que a través de las técnicas más modernas cubriremos el 100% de sus necesidades y sus sueños.

Your Next Home tiene como objetivo ofrecer los mejores servicios en el campo inmobiliario con una sola guía. El servicio impecable de cada uno de nuestros clientes en todo el país. Nuestra empresa es el medio para tener su propia casa. Servicio inmediato: a través de nuestro sitio web de última generación, tiene acceso directo a nuestra gran cartera. Se puede acceder a toda la información que desee a través de la vista rápida de todas nuestras propiedades. Lo más importante de todo es nuestra respuesta a cada una de sus solicitudes, diariamente, que le atienden y le asesoran para hacer la mejor elección de propiedad. Para que esto suceda, utilizamos uno de los mejores programas de gestión en el campo de Bienes Raíces.

MAR Real Estate
199 propiedad

MAR OFRECE INMOBILIARIO CADA PIEZA DE INFORMACIÓN NECESARIA PARA QUE NUESTROS CLIENTES TENGAN UNA TRANSACCIÓN ESTATAL REAL FÁCIL Y EXITOSA. Mar Real Estate proporciona información inmobiliaria, herramientas y experiencia profesional a nuestros clientes griegos e internacionales. Es el recurso confiable para compradores de viviendas, vendedores y soñadores, que ofrece una fuente integral de propiedades para la venta y la información, herramientas y experiencia profesional para ayudar a las personas a moverse con confianza a través de cada paso de su viaje de propiedad. Su visión es ser pionero en el mundo de los bienes raíces digitales.

Hellenic Proeprty Greek Real Estate & Investments Company
933 propiedades

Creamos todas las condiciones para una vida cómoda en Grecia. Hellenic Property es una agencia inmobiliaria especializada en propiedades griegas. Creemos que las grandes cosas requieren buen descanso y energía fresca. Esto nos hace apreciar el tiempo con familiares y amigos, y disfrutar de cada rayo del cálido Sol. Es por eso que hemos decidido organizar una agencia para ayudar a los empresarios a vivir, relajarse y hacer negocios en el país hospitalario y el útero de la civilización europea, en Grecia. Amamos nuestros objetos y vendemos y alquilamos solo aquellos de ellos que nos gustaría vivir en nosotros mismos. Es ventajoso para nosotros ser honestos con nuestros clientes porque solo esta estrategia garantiza clientes de por vida. Únete al club de clientes satisfechos.

VGP-kupidom
54 propiedades

100% de transparencia de transacción. La reputación impecable de nuestros notarios, abogados y agentes inmobiliarios habla por sí misma. ¡Todo el historial de nuestras operaciones está disponible en un registro de estado abierto! Las consultas profesionales son gratuitas.

