Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Luxor
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Luxor, Egypt

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Luxor, Egypt
Villa 5 bedrooms
Luxor, Egypt
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Lovely villa on the Nile south of Luxor for sale – peace, nature and culture united!Descript…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Luxor, Egypt

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go