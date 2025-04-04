Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in El Qoseir, Egypt

3 bedroom apartment in El Qoseir, Egypt
3 bedroom apartment
El Qoseir, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1
Introduction Live in the heart of Hurghada’s most prestigious residential zone—Al Kawthar. …
$165,960
1 bedroom apartment in El Qoseir, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
El Qoseir, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
Introduction Live in the heart of Hurghada’s most prestigious residential zone—Al Kawthar. …
$72,594
