  2. Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  3. Wohnquartier Удивительный многофункциональный комплекс в DAMAC Hills

Wohnquartier Удивительный многофункциональный комплекс в DAMAC Hills

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$302,000
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
21
ID: 28094
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.09.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Komfortklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2029
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Welcome to the amazing multifunctional complex in DAMAC Hills.

 

Experience the pinnacle of luxury living in DAMAC District in DAMAC Hills, where impressive architectural design blends harmoniously with first-class amenities and natural splendor.

 

Experience a combination of high-quality materials and meticulous attention to detail. Carefully selected finishes, custom-made fixtures, and architectural elements create an environment that reflects your refined taste and individual style.

 

Stroll through the shady palm gardens, where winding paths and organic textures gently lead you to tranquility. Immerse yourself in the rhythm of the water's surface while practicing yoga in the garden. Enjoy the tranquility and comfort of the Zen Lounge, where soft shapes and muted tones create the perfect place for reflection. Take your fitness routine to the next level with our state-of-the-art gym, equipped with artificial intelligence-based training technology and real-time feedback for personalized workouts.

Standort auf der Karte

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen Kontakte zeigen
