  2. Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  Marbella resort hotel THOE

Marbella resort hotel THOE

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
€534,171
Über den Komplex

MARBELLA RESORT HOTEL IN THE HEART OF EUROPE 🌍 (THE WORLD ISLAND)

1. Managed by IHG Group under vignette collections 
2. 5000 AED per sqft, pre-launch price.
3. To be opened as a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ star Hotel & Resort. 
4. Easy payment plan for 2 years.
5  Down payment 20%. 
6. Fixed ROI of 8.33% for 12 years 
7. High capital appreciation expected due to more launches at the world island 🏝️
8. After 12 years, 💯% profit goes to the investor. (Service charges and hotel management charges to be paid).
9. Completion date Q4-2025. 
10. Uninterrupted views of Sunset 
11. Spanish lifestyle. 
12. 28 Diving points with Coral reef 🪸 and Fishes in The heart of europe 

Eigenschaften

  • Wache
  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Haus vermietet
  • Individuelle Heizung
  • Grobes Finish
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Parken
  • Aufzug
Objektdaten
Klasse
Klasse
Premiumklasse
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
2025
Finishing-Optionen
Finishing-Optionen
Mit Innenausbau
Standort des Neubaus
Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate

