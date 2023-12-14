Marbella resort hotel THOE

MARBELLA RESORT HOTEL IN THE HEART OF EUROPE 🌍 (THE WORLD ISLAND)

1. Managed by IHG Group under vignette collections

2. 5000 AED per sqft, pre-launch price.

3. To be opened as a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ star Hotel & Resort.

4. Easy payment plan for 2 years.

5 Down payment 20%.

6. Fixed ROI of 8.33% for 12 years

7. High capital appreciation expected due to more launches at the world island 🏝️

8. After 12 years, 💯% profit goes to the investor. (Service charges and hotel management charges to be paid).

9. Completion date Q4-2025.

10. Uninterrupted views of Sunset

11. Spanish lifestyle.

12. 28 Diving points with Coral reef 🪸 and Fishes in The heart of europe