Wohnkomplex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex for residence permit.

Suitable for a residence permit - we can list the price at USD 200,000 in Tapu.
Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 120 m² on the 4th floor in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex.
Layout:
Ulusoy Residence is a cozy low-rise residential complex located in one of the prestigious districts of Alanya, Oba, just 600 meters away.
The complex consists of 4-story buildings with a swimming pool and garden. It is an ideal place to live with children or enjoy a comfortable seaside vacation.
Supermarkets (Alanium, Metro, Kochtas), shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital, and public transportation are all within walking distance.
Infrastructure:
For more information about this project, please call or email us.