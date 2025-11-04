  1. Realting.com
  2. Türkei
  3. Alanya
  4. Wohnkomplex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex for residence permit.

Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex for residence permit.

Oba, Türkei
$166,516
13
Letzte Aktualisierung: 05.11.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Türkei
  • Region / Bundesland
    Mittelmeerregion
  • Stadt
    Alanya
  • Dorf
    Oba

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Komfortklasse
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Online-Tour
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Suitable for a residence permit - we can list the price at USD 200,000 in Tapu.
Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 120 m² on the 4th floor in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-living room
  • Spacious entrance area
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • Glazed balcony

Ulusoy Residence is a cozy low-rise residential complex located in one of the prestigious districts of Alanya, Oba, just 600 meters away.

The complex consists of 4-story buildings with a swimming pool and garden. It is an ideal place to live with children or enjoy a comfortable seaside vacation.

Supermarkets (Alanium, Metro, Kochtas), shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital, and public transportation are all within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • Children's pool
  • Water slide
  • Recreation area
  • Fitness area
  • Sauna
  • BBQ area
  • Tennis court
  • Landscaping area
  • Security

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Oba, Türkei
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege

