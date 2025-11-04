Wohnkomplex 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 105 sq m in the Emarine Residence complex.

Layout:

Kitchen-living room

2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Balcony

View of the sea and complex grounds

Emarine Residence is a new premium residential complex with all amenities, located on the seafront in the Kestel district.

The complex occupies a land area of ​​4,700 sq m and consists of two five-story blocks with apartments of varying layouts, a total of 45 apartments.

Kestel is one of the most beautiful and exclusive areas of Alanya, with beautiful beaches and all necessary amenities (including a Russian school and kindergarten). It is a 10-minute bus ride from the city center.

Shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, and a public transportation stop are all within walking distance of the complex. Modern city buses to Oba, Tosmur, and Alanya run every 10 minutes. Alanya city center is approximately 6 km away.

Infrastructure:

Landscaped grounds

Landscaped garden

Outdoor pool, water park

Lobby, reception, concierge

Modern elevators

Sports center

Indoor pool

Turkish bath

Sauna

Steam room

Jacuzzi

Massage room

Mini club

Library

Café

Wireless internet

Outdoor and indoor playgrounds

BBQ area

Generator

Water purification system

Gardener

Parking

24/7 security and video surveillance system

For more information about this project, please call or email us.