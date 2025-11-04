  1. Realting.com
  2. Türkei
  3. Alanya
  4. Wohnkomplex 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.

Wohnkomplex 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.

Kestel, Türkei
von
$182,986
BTC
2.1765768
ETH
114.0836963
USDT
180 914.9879628
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
11
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 32816
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 04.11.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Türkei
  • Region / Bundesland
    Mittelmeerregion
  • Stadt
    Alanya
  • Dorf
    Kestel

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 105 sq m in the Emarine Residence complex.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-living room
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • Balcony
  • View of the sea and complex grounds

Emarine Residence is a new premium residential complex with all amenities, located on the seafront in the Kestel district.

The complex occupies a land area of ​​4,700 sq m and consists of two five-story blocks with apartments of varying layouts, a total of 45 apartments.

Kestel is one of the most beautiful and exclusive areas of Alanya, with beautiful beaches and all necessary amenities (including a Russian school and kindergarten). It is a 10-minute bus ride from the city center.

Shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, and a public transportation stop are all within walking distance of the complex. Modern city buses to Oba, Tosmur, and Alanya run every 10 minutes. Alanya city center is approximately 6 km away.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Landscaped garden
  • Outdoor pool, water park
  • Lobby, reception, concierge
  • Modern elevators
  • Sports center
  • Indoor pool
  • Turkish bath
  • Sauna
  • Steam room
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage room
  • Mini club
  • Library
  • Café
  • Wireless internet
  • Outdoor and indoor playgrounds
  • BBQ area
  • Generator
  • Water purification system
  • Gardener
  • Parking
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance system

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Kestel, Türkei
Ausbildung
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit Panoramablick im Terra Manzara Projekt in Antalya
Kepez, Türkei
von
$599,384
Residenz Smart Invest - 2188
Mahmutlar, Türkei
von
$181,545
Wohnanlage Duplex 4+2 in a new complex.
Beylikduzu, Türkei
von
$158,000
Wohnanlage Family holiday apartments with park and playgrounds, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Türkei
von
$320,337
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit 5-Sterne-Hotelkonzept in Alanya Kestel
Muratpasa, Türkei
von
$197,792
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex 2+1 apartment in the Emarine Residence complex on the first coastline.
Kestel, Türkei
von
$182,986
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohngebäude Istanbul Sea Apartments Complex Beylikduzu
Wohngebäude Istanbul Sea Apartments Complex Beylikduzu
Wohngebäude Istanbul Sea Apartments Complex Beylikduzu
Wohngebäude Istanbul Sea Apartments Complex Beylikduzu
Wohngebäude Istanbul Sea Apartments Complex Beylikduzu
Alle anzeigen Wohngebäude Istanbul Sea Apartments Complex Beylikduzu
Wohngebäude Istanbul Sea Apartments Complex Beylikduzu
Beylikduzu, Türkei
von
$226,438
Warum dieses Eigentum 谷؟ Ein Seedresidenzprojekt in Beylikduzu, dem neuen Vorort von Istanbul, befindet sich in der Nähe des schönen Strandes mit vielen Restaurants, Cafés und Einkaufszentren.  Im Vergleich zu anderen Regionen in Istanbul ist Beylikduzu von höherer Qualität, organisiert…
Immobilienagentur
Binaa Investment
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Wohnanlage Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Wohnanlage Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Wohnanlage Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Wohnanlage Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Wohnanlage Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Türkei
von
$912,340
Wir bieten Apartments mit verschiedenen Layouts.Die Residenz besteht aus 62 Wohnungen, 99 Büros, einem Hotel mit 146 Zimmern, einem Einkaufszentrum. Hier finden Sie einen Parkplatz für 600 Autos, 54 Geschäfte, 18 Cafés und Restaurants.Vorteile Einzigartiges Merkmal — der (-3) Stock, mit der …
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Wohnanlage New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Wohnanlage New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Wohnanlage New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Wohnanlage New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Wohnanlage New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Türkei
von
$150,317
Wir bieten Apartments mit Panoramablick auf das Meer, die Berge und grüne Umgebung.Die Residenz verfügt über einen großen Außenpool, einen Innenpool, einen Wasserpark, einen Grillplatz, einen Kinderspielplatz und einen Spielraum, einen Parkplatz, einen Fitnessraum, einen Hamam, eine Dampfbad…
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Türkei
Immobilienverwaltung in der Türkei für Ausländer: Was Sie über Steuern, Nebenkosten und Versicherungen wissen müssen
04.11.2025
Immobilienverwaltung in der Türkei für Ausländer: Was Sie über Steuern, Nebenkosten und Versicherungen wissen müssen
Türkischer Immobilienmarkt 2025: Umsatzwachstum von 25 % und Preiswachstum nach Regionen
25.08.2025
Türkischer Immobilienmarkt 2025: Umsatzwachstum von 25 % und Preiswachstum nach Regionen
Arbeit in der Türkei für Ausländer: Wie man sie findet und welche Dokumente benötigt werden
26.05.2025
Arbeit in der Türkei für Ausländer: Wie man sie findet und welche Dokumente benötigt werden
10 Jahre Leben in der Türkei: Ein Immobilienmakler erzählt, wie sich das Land und die Einstellung ihm gegenüber im Laufe der Jahre verändert haben
08.10.2024
10 Jahre Leben in der Türkei: Ein Immobilienmakler erzählt, wie sich das Land und die Einstellung ihm gegenüber im Laufe der Jahre verändert haben
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen