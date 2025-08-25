  1. Realting.com
Wohnkomplex Furnished 2+1 apartment in Konak Twin Towers complex on the seafront.

Mahmutlar, Türkei
von
$195,669



10
ID: 32588
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1089
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 06.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Türkei
  • Region / Bundesland
    Mittelmeerregion
  • Stadt
    Alanya
  • Dorf
    Mahmutlar

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 90 m², on the 5th floor of the Konak Twin Towers complex.

  • Underfloor heating
  • Bathroom and toilet
  • Laminate flooring
  • Large balcony with sea views

This luxury complex, built in 2019, features an exclusive modern design, landscaped grounds, and its own five-star infrastructure.

The complex is located on the beachfront in the center of the Mahmutlar resort area, directly opposite the beach, within walking distance of all necessary amenities, including shops, cafes, public transportation, and more.

The complex consists of two 12-story buildings with modern architecture.

Excellent location:

  • 25 m to the sea
  • On the main street of Mahmutlar
  • Cafes and restaurants within walking distance
  • Migros and Shok supermarkets are 500 m away
  • A farmers' market is held on Saturdays in the central square
  • Alanya city center - 7 km
  • Gazipaşa Airport - 22 km
  • Antalya Airport - 145 km

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Landscaping of the grounds
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Cafe, bar
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
  • Sauna, steam room
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage rooms
  • Children's playground
  • Sports courts
  • Mini golf
  • Gardener
  • Closed parking
  • Outdoor parking
  • 24-hour security and video surveillance
  • Passage to the sea from the complex
  • Beach and pier for residents complex

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Mahmutlar, Türkei

