Residence with a swimming pool and a green area near a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey

Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus.
Zurücklegen
Демирташ — именно то место в Алании, где самые широкие и чистые пляжи. Вы не встретите здесь толпы гуляющих туристов, но легко увидите турецкие семьи на пикнке. В Демирташе легко можно найти домашние яйца и молоко, свежие фрукты и овощи прямо с грядки! Здесь спокойно и безопасно, нет ни одного производства, именно здесь есть все критерии эко-жизни.
Жилой комплекс расположен в 20 км от центра Аланьи. В 3,5 км находится руины древнего города Syedra, где можно провести время всей семьей, гуляя в тенихвововово.
В Демирташе есть два лицея, средняя школа прямо на берегу моря, начальная школа, парки и обществен.
Жилой комплекс из 4 жилых блоков на закрытой охраняемой територии предусмотрел все детали, что бы. Кроме привычной инфраструктуры, вы найдете на територии комплекса ресторан, караоке, сигарный ика.
На територии комплекса предусмотрена сервис зона: Магазин, аренда машин, прачечная, салоне краоты. Бизнес зона состоит из конференц- и бизнес- залов, администрации, офиса продаж и библиотеки.
Дата сдачи проекта в эксплуатацию — май 2024 года.
Этот комплекс идеально подойдет для тех, кто ценит спокойный размереный образ жизни и единени спр!
Проект для тех, кто стремиться к повышению комфорта, единению с природой и здоровому образу жини.
При приобретении недвижимости вы получаете бесплатный постпродажный сервис: мы поможем вамет.
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Konyaalti - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 60 to 171 m2. The distance to the sea is 1700 m. Konyalty is a rapidly developing area of Antalya. It consists of 39 microdistricts, 5 of which are close to the coast. Free access to the beach, gentle entry into the sea, sun loungers at every turn and stalls with pleasant prices - all this attracts tourists. Small pebbles pleasantly burns the feet, and the diversity of leisure does not stop growing. In front of the inhabitants of Konyalta there are many opportunities for spending time: to admire the sea, walk along the modern promenade, to engage in water sports or to see all of Antalya, climbing the Tenektep funicular. Buying an apartment in the KonyaaltyRayon area is suitable for visionary investors or those who have long dreamed of sifting their own nest by the sea. Cognals are interesting not only for relaxation, but also for year-round living. Affordable housing prices, a convenient location between the historic city center and the popular Kemer resort, the sea with the Blue Flag assigned to it and the developed infrastructure bring many foreigners to Konyalty. A Russian school is located on the territory of the district, most of the local residents speak Russian. Accommodation in Konyalta remains available: it is here that you can purchase both modest apartments for seasonal stay and luxury real estate. Actual real estate in Konyaalti is presented in the database of our agency. Leave the application and we will select the most suitable option for you!
Stay Property bietet neue Apartments in der Region Oba-Alania. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage dargestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnung beträgt 57 bis 112 Quadratmeter. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 2500 Meter. Wenn Sie einen Bereich für einen dauerhaften Aufenthalt in Alanya wählen, werden Sie beide Ihr Bestes geben, insbesondere wenn Sie Kinder haben. Beide kombinieren die geringe Entwicklung, die Nähe zum Zentrum und die entwickelte Infrastruktur, die für das Leben in Alanya benötigt wird. Obwohl beide in der Nähe des Zentrums liegen, erscheinen hier regelmäßig neue Projekte, sodass der Kauf einer Wohnung in einem neuen Gebäude hier immer noch real ist. Die Infrastruktur der Region Oba: Einkaufszentrum Alanyum, große Einkaufszentren Neva Outlet, Kipa, U-Bahn, Türkisches Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Bau- und Baumarkt von Koçtaş, großer Baumarkt von Vatan. In Oba ist das größte neue Stadtkrankenhaus in Betrieb. Für Kinder: renommierte türkische Privatschulen und Hochschulen « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Grundschule », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », Kindergärten, Eine Schule mit russischsprachigen Lehrern wurde eröffnet. Es gibt auch Privatschulen mit verschiedenen Techniken, die Waldorfschule, das Amerikan Kültür College.