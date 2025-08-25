  1. Realting.com
  4. Wohnkomplex One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.

Wohnkomplex One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.

Mahmutlar, Türkei
von
$112,607
10
ID: 29521
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1082
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 02.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Türkei
  • Region / Bundesland
    Mittelmeerregion
  • Stadt
    Alanya
  • Dorf
    Mahmutlar

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

A video of the apartment is available upon request.

One-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 m², on the 4th floor with mountain views in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.

Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard is an excellent solution for those looking for high-quality, comfortable, modern real estate in a quiet and beautiful location away from the noise of roads, hotels, and the city.

The complex is located in the beloved Mahmutlar district, in a quiet, peaceful area, 650 meters from the sea. Nearby are grocery stores, cafes, and restaurants, two large parks with fountains and play areas for children, ATMs, and convenient transportation links.

The apartment is fully finished, with a pre-installed kitchen and fully equipped bathrooms.

Completion date: 2024.

Key Features:

  • High-quality plumbing fixtures and window units
  • Built-in kitchen units with countertops
  • High-grade steel entrance doors
  • Interior doors
  • Antibacterial wall coverings
  • High-quality ceramic tile flooring

Infrastructure:

  • Summer pool
  • Water slide
  • Children's pool
  • Recreation area
  • Playground
  • Gazebo
  • BBQ area
  • Parking
  • Generator
  • 24/7 security system

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Mahmutlar, Türkei
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

