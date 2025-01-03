Wohnquartier Laguna Nova

This is a unique development located in Las Lagunas de Mijas, one of the most promising areas on the Costa del Sol. The project combines contemporary architecture, efficiency, and a clear focus on quality of life, creating an environment designed both for enjoyment and for secure investment. It offers 29 exclusive 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes, conceived under a “boutique” concept that prioritizes privacy and comfort. Each home has been designed to maximize natural light and spaciousness, with open floor plans and a seamless connection between indoors and outdoors that allows you to fully enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle. The attention to detail is reflected in its high-quality finishes: modern, fully equipped kitchens integrated into the living room, large-format porcelain tile floors, elegant spa-style bathrooms, and materials selected to ensure durability and well-being. Additionally, the homes feature efficient climate control systems and advanced construction solutions that ensure thermal and acoustic comfort year-round. Its architecture, with clean lines and a Mediterranean aesthetic, blends harmoniously with the surroundings, combining white tones, natural elements, and vegetation to create a balanced, modern, and timeless ensemble. This residential development is not just a place to live, but a sound investment in a market with high international demand. Whether as a primary residence, a second home, or an investment, it represents an opportunity to become part of one of the most dynamic areas in Southern Europe. The development boasts a location that strikes the ideal balance between the tranquility of an established residential neighborhood and the vibrant energy of the coast. It is surrounded by prestigious educational institutions, high-performance sports centers, top-tier shopping districts, and a culinary scene ranging from local traditions to the most cutting-edge international cuisine. Just minutes from the expansive beaches of Mijas Costa and with immediate access to major highways (AP-7 and A-7), residents find themselves at the heart of the Golden Triangle: a stone’s throw from the bustling energy of Fuengirola, the cosmopolitan exclusivity of Marbella, and the endless cultural offerings of Málaga.