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Wohnquartier Kala Residences

Fuengirola, Spanien
von
$1,13M
;
15
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39506
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 536780874
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Fuengirola
  • Adresse
    Calle Sierra Nevada

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
3-bedroom townhouses in El Higuerón, Fuengirola Located in the prestigious El Higuerón area, between Málaga and Marbella, this exclusive residential complex blends seamlessly into its surroundings, offering privacy, connectivity, and an authentic Mediterranean lifestyle. A prime location, perfectly connected to the airport, the train station, and major roads, and just minutes from the beach. This project consists of 52 3-bedroom townhouses, designed to offer spaciousness, functionality, and a seamless living experience. Each residence has been conceived so that the interior spaces open up to the outdoors, where natural light, terraces, and private gardens create a continuity between inside and outside, resulting in homes that feel effortlessly lived in. The homes feature spacious open-concept living areas, fully equipped kitchens, and rooms that connect organically with the outdoors, along with multipurpose rooms and private basements with storage space, adapting to everyday needs. All this in a well-maintained setting where comfort, efficiency, and design coexist in harmony. The terraces become true outdoor living spaces, where the day begins with the soft morning light and extends into the evening, with the horizon always in view. Just a few minutes away, you’ll find beautiful beaches, golf courses, recreational areas, restaurants, and all the amenities you need—in a location that offers both tranquility and vibrancy year-round. A place where everything comes together: contemporary architecture, natural surroundings, and a more relaxed, comfortable, and mindful way of life. A home designed not just for visiting, but for staying.

Standort auf der Karte

Fuengirola, Spanien
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen

Hypotheken-Rechner

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