Wohnquartier Quintessence Phase 2

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New development project designed as a residential concept immersed in a magnificent natural space with modern and minimalist architectural planning. A place where greens meet blues: nature, sea and horizon
It offers you a place where you will feel comfortable all year round, backed by magnificent leisure and well-being services, excellent qualities and sea views so that your life is always surrounded by nature with a marked healthy lifestyle.
We invite you to pamper yourself and find the perfect balance between life and living in these 5 steps:
- Choose a unique location, just 5 minutes from the center of Marbella.
- Select the best quality, feel the touch of noble materials with unbeatable qualities.
- Enjoy the leisure & well-being spaces and prepare to live, every day, experiences that are in line with your values.
- Simply breathe and enjoy the silence of a natural setting.
- Feel the sea breeze, contemplate it from your terrace and you will feel privileged.
With a large natural environment, a clear commitment to quality of life and an architecture designed to be enjoyed at home, at this residential you will find apartments inspired by the details and qualities, in modern and spacious spaces that merge with nature through its large Terraces and magnificent views of the Mediterranean Sea.
Living here will be an experience that will transform your life, where health is understood as an optimal state of physical, mental and emotional well-being in harmony with the environment.
Objekteigenschaften
Objektdaten
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
2026
Standort auf der Karte
Rio Real, Spanien
Hypotheken-Rechner
Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
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