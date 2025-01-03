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Wohnquartier Ocean View

Ojen, Spanien
von
$1,09M
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39124
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1930340104
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Sierra de las Nieves
  • Dorf
    Ojen

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
New development consisting of a gated community of private residences, with two and three bedroom flats, including 10 penthouses, each with its own private swimming pool. Within the gardens, there is a beautiful heated swimming pool, a solarium and a covered outdoor kitchen for dining with family and friends. To ensure that your time in residence is as pleasant and hassle-free as possible, a full concierge service is available. For the convenience and security of owners, there are ample underground parking spaces, private storage rooms and 24-hour security with patrols to ensure peace of mind. On the Mediterranean coast, the quality of the outside space is as important as the inside, so we have taken great care, time and effort to ensure that the communal areas are well designed, spacious and secure. All flats face the sea and beautifully landscaped gardens. An attractive 25m heated swimming pool sits alongside a well-equipped solarium with comfortable sun loungers and a cosy covered terrace and kitchen area with barbecue and spacious seating areas. Owners will also benefit from access to the adjacent sports club with gymnasium, tennis and paddle courts, 9-hole par 3 golf course and restaurant (included in the condominium fees). To ensure a carefree property, owners are provided with highly personalised services including property management and maintenance, cleaning and rental management. The concierge can arrange childcare, dining reservations, personal chef, chauffeur and airport pick-up, so that your valuable time runs smoothly. A wide range of activities can be arranged, from cultural visits to cooking classes, golf and tennis, guided walks, boat trips and much more. (*These services are on a fee basis*).

Standort auf der Karte

Ojen, Spanien
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Ojen, Spanien
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