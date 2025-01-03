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  4. Wohnquartier Zenity Cyan

Wohnquartier Zenity Cyan

Estepona, Spanien
von
$1,85M
;
18
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39078
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 977701479
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Estepona
  • Adresse
    Calle Capri

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
New Promotion of 8 villas, fully customized, divided on two floors, with its private pool and garden, in addition to its large terrace. The gardens of each villa, up to 100m2, offer you the possibility to make the most of the climate of the Costa del Sol. From the second floor you can enjoy panoramic views of the Mediterranean. In here you will live in an environment with all the services around you, very close to the beach and with excellent communications, you will coexist with the sea and nature, in a unique and exclusive enclave where you will enjoy privileged views and privacy, without renouncing the services offered by an urban environment so close. Very close to your new house you will find the most exclusive beaches of the municipality of Estepona. Located in a sector west of Estepona and 5 minutes drive from the urban center of this municipality on the Costa del Sol. Also has quick access to A7 highway and easy access to Malaga and Gibraltar airports.

Standort auf der Karte

Estepona, Spanien
Ausbildung
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Wohnquartier Zenity Cyan
Estepona, Spanien
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