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Wohnquartier Laguna Suites

Mijas, Spanien
von
$464,076
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39121
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 189363330
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Calle Antonio Garcia Moreno, 5

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Welcome to an exclusive residential complex where every detail has been carefully conceived to provide maximum comfort and all the amenities for you and your loved ones. This residential complex redefines the concept of home, with optimised spaces and high quality construction, designed to offer durability, efficiency and elegance in every corner. The complex has been designed to provide you with an unrivalled lifestyle, with facilities that include outdoor and indoor swimming pools, solarium, spa, chillout area, coworking, gym... all the services of a hotel, in the comfort of your own home. A place where you will find comfort and well-being at every stage of your life. Strategically located between the coastal towns of Fuengirola and Mijas, this enclave offers the perfect balance between urban charm and the serenity of the sea. Fuengirola, with its privileged surroundings, boasts a mild climate all year round and a coastline of 8 kilometres of Blue Flag beaches, guaranteeing crystal clear waters and golden sand. With 2 outdoor swimming pools, 1 indoor pool, wellness and chill-out area, gym and coworking, this complex has been conceived to offer a lifestyle adapted to your needs, with spaces designed for both personal enjoyment and social activities. More than just a group of homes, it is a space that reflects a commitment to quality, the avant-garde and innovation. A design conceived to optimise every square metre and provide you with a home where you can develop your life as you had imagined it. Experience the perfect fusion of modernity, architectural innovation, exceptional amenities and sustainability.

Standort auf der Karte

Mijas, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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