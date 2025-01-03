  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Estepona
  4. Wohnquartier Altoasis Phase II

Wohnquartier Altoasis Phase II

Estepona, Spanien
von
$534,980
;
13
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39388
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 994630326
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Estepona
  • Adresse
    Calle Maria Pita

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Exclusive development of 87 single-family homes ready to move into, located in the western part of Estepona, next to the new High Resolution Hospital and right on the golf course. This enclave, undergoing a rapid urban expansion, is establishing itself as one of the most prestigious and promising residential destinations on the Costa del Sol. The homes, spread over two floors plus a basement, feature three bedrooms and two bathrooms, large private terraces, and in some cases, a solarium with stunning views of the sea and golf course. Designed in a modern style inspired by Mediterranean architecture, they offer bright rooms, marble floors, double-glazed windows, electric blinds, and a hot tub designed for your well-being and comfort. The residential complex includes exclusive common areas such as indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, and a gym, as well as redesigned gardens that foster harmony and well-being. The development is undergoing a complete renovation, both inside and out, to offer a high-quality, functional, and elegant environment. Thanks to its strategic location, surrounded by nature and perfectly connected to Estepona, Marbella, Sotogrande, and the Malaga and Gibraltar airports, Altoasis represents a unique investment and lifestyle opportunity on the Costa del Sol. Inmediate delivery.

Standort auf der Karte

Estepona, Spanien
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel The Oak 48
Estepona, Spanien
von
$466,436
Wohnviertel Residencial Marinsa La Viña
Torre del Mar, Spanien
von
$716,719
Wohnviertel The Views Residences
Istan, Spanien
von
$1,81M
Wohnviertel Cerquilla 57A
San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
von
$5,40M
Wohnviertel Terrazas de Cortesin - Bon Air
Casares, Spanien
von
$664,956
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Altoasis Phase II
Estepona, Spanien
von
$534,980
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel Dunique Marbella
Wohnviertel Dunique Marbella
Wohnviertel Dunique Marbella
Wohnviertel Dunique Marbella
Wohnviertel Dunique Marbella
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Dunique Marbella
Wohnviertel Dunique Marbella
Ricmar, Spanien
von
$5,92M
New and distinctive and unrivalled project beyond any other new development on Marbella’s coastline. A first-class residential project located beachfront on one of the last available plots facing the wonderful beaches in one of Marbella's most sought-after locations. It offers 96 spacious ap…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Wohnanlage Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Wohnanlage Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Wohnanlage Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Wohnanlage Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Wohnanlage Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Wohnanlage Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Orihuela, Spanien
von
$293,080
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2026
Etagenzahl 4
Fläche 92–110 m²
3 Immobilienobjekte 3
Der Ciéuelica-Komplex besteht aus vier Apartmentgebäuden mit insgesamt 64 Apartments mit 2 und 3 Schlafzimmern und 14 Bungalows mit 3 Schlafzimmern. Der Wohnkomplex verfügt über Gemeinschaftsbereiche, darunter 3 Swimmingpools, 2 Whirlpools sowie einen Sport- und Kinderbereich, in dem Sie da…
Immobilientyp
Fläche, m²
Kosten, USD
Wohnung 2 zimmer
92.0
375,424
Wohnung 3 zimmer
94.0
442,546
Bungalow
110.0
375,424
Immobilienagentur
EspanaTour
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Organic I
Wohnviertel Organic I
Wohnviertel Organic I
Wohnviertel Organic I
Wohnviertel Organic I
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Organic I
Wohnviertel Organic I
Alhaurin de la Torre, Spanien
von
$955,626
New development of semi‑detached homes in Taralpe, Alhaurín de la Torre New residential development of semi‑detached houses with private garden and swimming pool, located in the well‑established area of Taralpe, Alhaurín de la Torre. The project offers modern homes designed to maximise spac…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen