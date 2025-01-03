Wohnquartier CostaFiore Gardens Fase 1

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Located in an area in full expansion, in arroyo enmedio, southwest of Estepona.
The southern part of the project has fantastic views of the Mediterranean Sea, Gibraltar and the African continent, on the north side you can enjoy spectacular views of the mountains.
The 2-bedroom apartments have between 84 m² and 104 m² of living space, are specially designed to fully enjoy the charm of the Mediterranean lifestyle, but also with a Northern European vision. Spacious apartments, where the generous living room with open kitchen flows organically into the very spacious terrace.
The 3-bedroom apartments have a living area of 114 m² to 132 m². They have a functional layout with a large entrance hall with technical room, where you can place a washing machine and a dryer, a spacious living room with open kitchen and a large terrace, three bedrooms with fitted closets and two bathrooms and a separate toilet, large living room with kitchenette and a large terrace. Each apartment has two parking spaces and a large storage room in the subway parking.
The penthouses are the culmination of experiencing and enjoying the charm of the Mediterranean lifestyle. A well thought-out floor plan, bathrooms without bidet or bathtub but with spacious showers, terraces with plenty of usable space, an outdoor kitchen and space for barbecue, and always an area for sunbathing.
The size of the exclusive penthouses ranges from 120 m² to 172 m². This translates into spacious penthouses, where the generous living room with open kitchen flows organically onto the very large terrace.
Standort auf der Karte
Estepona, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Freizeit
Hypotheken-Rechner
Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
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