  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Estepona
  4. Wohnquartier Zenith Estepona

Wohnquartier Zenith Estepona

Estepona, Spanien
von
$566,550
;
11
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39338
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 214549759
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Estepona
  • Adresse
    Calle Juan Benitez

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
An attractive new development comprising 40 exclusive homes, distributed in 1, 2 and 3 bedroom options. This complete residential complex gated to guarantee privacy and security goes beyond the conventional, providing a unique experience of wellbeing and comfort. Each home is designed for maximum convenience, incorporating a garage and storage room to optimise space and meet the needs of its residents. Carefully integrated terraces offer not only a space to unwind but also a connection and an attractive continuity between the spacious indoor and outdoor spaces. The comfort doesn't stop there; the communal areas elevate the experience. Relax in the refreshing swimming pool, enjoy the landscaped garden areas that complete the aesthetics and functionality of the complex, and stay active in the gym to take care of your wellbeing. This area, strategically located in the heart of the Costa del Sol, connects directly with Marbella, Malaga and other nearby urban areas, consolidating itself as a reference in urban development in the region. Its range of services, dream beaches and excellent connections make Estepona one of the best options for those looking for a comfortable, modern and well-connected life. The proximity to key infrastructures such as the Estepona Hospital, the renovated port area, modern educational centres and the vibrant old town, known for its traditional charm and rich cultural offer.

Standort auf der Karte

Estepona, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel Villa Isola
Benahavis, Spanien
von
$7,82M
Wohnviertel Villa Eco Agua
Bel Air, Spanien
von
$1,88M
Wohngebäude Moderne Wohnungen mit privatem Garten in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spanien
von
$425,465
Wohnviertel One Bali Villas
Mijas, Spanien
von
$2,15M
Wohngebäude Luxuriöse Wohnungen in Villajoyosa wenige Meter vom Strand entfernt
Villajoyosa, Spanien
von
$726,972
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Zenith Estepona
Estepona, Spanien
von
$566,550
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Edge
Wohnviertel El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Edge
Wohnviertel El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Edge
Wohnviertel El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Edge
Wohnviertel El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Edge
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Edge
Wohnviertel El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Edge
Benahavis, Spanien
von
$10,13M
Located where the trees thin out and the landscape opens up, it blends into a peaceful dialogue with its surroundings. Facing south and with a gentle slope, it stands on a 3,000 m² plot with over 1,000 m² of built area, distributed over three levels. The ground floor offers a spacious livin…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Luz Resort
Wohnanlage Luz Resort
Wohnanlage Luz Resort
Wohnanlage Luz Resort
Wohnanlage Luz Resort
Wohnanlage Luz Resort
Wohnanlage Luz Resort
Finestrat, Spanien
von
$422,833
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2025
Etagenzahl 3
Moderner Komplex LUZ – Balkon von Finestrat. Der Komplex verfügt über einen Gemeinschaftspool, einen Fitnessraum und Möglichkeiten zum Trainieren, ohne den Komplex verlassen zu müssen. 18 exklusive Häuser mit Terrassen in der privilegierten Stadt Finestrat-Benidorm an der wunderschönen Costa…
Immobilienagentur
EspanaTour
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel El Madroñal Villas - Villa Tiffany
Wohnviertel El Madroñal Villas - Villa Tiffany
Wohnviertel El Madroñal Villas - Villa Tiffany
Wohnviertel El Madroñal Villas - Villa Tiffany
Wohnviertel El Madroñal Villas - Villa Tiffany
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel El Madroñal Villas - Villa Tiffany
Wohnviertel El Madroñal Villas - Villa Tiffany
Benahavis, Spanien
von
$12,86M
Situated in the exclusive gated enclave of El Madroñal, it is synonymous with sophistication. Set on a spacious plot in Benahavís, this extraordinary home offers panoramic views of the Mediterranean coastline and surrounding mountains. The villa is framed by landscaped gardens, where an in…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen