Wohnquartier Zenith Estepona

An attractive new development comprising 40 exclusive homes, distributed in 1, 2 and 3 bedroom options. This complete residential complex gated to guarantee privacy and security goes beyond the conventional, providing a unique experience of wellbeing and comfort. Each home is designed for maximum convenience, incorporating a garage and storage room to optimise space and meet the needs of its residents. Carefully integrated terraces offer not only a space to unwind but also a connection and an attractive continuity between the spacious indoor and outdoor spaces. The comfort doesn't stop there; the communal areas elevate the experience. Relax in the refreshing swimming pool, enjoy the landscaped garden areas that complete the aesthetics and functionality of the complex, and stay active in the gym to take care of your wellbeing. This area, strategically located in the heart of the Costa del Sol, connects directly with Marbella, Malaga and other nearby urban areas, consolidating itself as a reference in urban development in the region. Its range of services, dream beaches and excellent connections make Estepona one of the best options for those looking for a comfortable, modern and well-connected life. The proximity to key infrastructures such as the Estepona Hospital, the renovated port area, modern educational centres and the vibrant old town, known for its traditional charm and rich cultural offer.