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Wohnquartier SALVIA I

San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
von
$1,48M
;
25
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39299
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 185920414
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Marbella
  • Stadt
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adresse
    Calle Amor, 2

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Español Español
Imagine waking up every morning in a paradise of comfort and convenience, where all your daily needs are at your fingertips. We present you with a new standard in lifestyle in our unbeatable new project, carefully designed to bring you the best in comfort, functionality and location. At SALVIA, we have fused the practical with the functional to offer you a unique living experience. Salvia is strategically located in the heart of San Pedro ensuring that everything you need is just a few steps away. From supermarkets, stores to pharmacies and medical services, as well as one of the best tennis and paddle tennis clubs in the area, golf courses, restaurants and beach clubs. The apartments will be built with top materials and qualities throughout, open plan living areas illuminated Ranging from 2 to 4 bedrooms, apartments and penthouses, with spacious interiors of up to 195 m2 and fabulous terraces of up to 189 m2, each apartment is a testament to contemporary design and elegance. All the properties will have at least one parking space and store room included in the price and all the apartments are personalizables according to the buyer's taste. Our communal areas are no less impressive, immerse yourself in state-of-the-art facilities such as a dedicated coworking space for the modern professional, EV charging points for the environmentally conscious, indoor heated swimming pool and a fully equipped gym and spa. The complex will be completely gated, with security entrance and control gate. In short, SALVIA stands out as the best project in the area due to its unique and avant-garde design that combines aesthetics and functionality in an exceptional way. Join us and experience a new level of unbeatable living!

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2026

Standort auf der Karte

San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen
Freizeit

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Wohnquartier SALVIA I
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