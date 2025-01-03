Wohnquartier SALVIA I

Ermöglichen Sie die Anzeige von Website-Inhalten und den Zugriff auf Funktionen. Diese Art von Cookies wird nur für den ordnungsgemäßen Betrieb der Website verwendet und nicht an Dritte weitergegeben. Eine Deaktivierung ist nicht möglich, ohne die Funktion der Website zu beeinträchtigen.
Analytische Cookies
Helfen Sie uns, die Leistung der Website zu verbessern, Ihre Erfahrung bei der Nutzung der Website zu verbessern und die Nutzung komfortabler zu gestalten. Die Informationen, die diese Art von Cookies sammelt, werden aggregiert und sind daher anonym. Wird verwendet, um statistische Indikatoren zur Website-Nutzung bereitzustellen, ohne Benutzer zu identifizieren.
Werbe-Cookies
Ermöglichen Sie uns, unsere Marketingkosten zu senken und die Benutzererfahrung zu verbessern.
Speichern
Realting.com verwendet Cookies, um Ihre Interaktion mit der Website zu verbessern. Sie können konfigurieren, welche Cookies auf Ihrem Gerät gespeichert werden.
Erfahren Sie mehr
Imagine waking up every morning in a paradise of comfort and convenience, where all your daily needs are at your fingertips. We present you with a new standard in lifestyle in our unbeatable new project, carefully designed to bring you the best in comfort, functionality and location. At SALVIA, we have fused the practical with the functional to offer you a unique living experience.
Salvia is strategically located in the heart of San Pedro ensuring that everything you need is just a few steps away. From supermarkets, stores to pharmacies and medical services, as well as one of the best tennis and paddle tennis clubs in the area, golf courses, restaurants and beach clubs. The apartments will be built with top materials and qualities throughout, open plan living areas illuminated
Ranging from 2 to 4 bedrooms, apartments and penthouses, with spacious interiors of up to 195 m2 and fabulous terraces of up to 189 m2, each apartment is a testament to contemporary design and elegance. All the properties will have at least one parking space and store room included in the price and all the apartments are personalizables according to the buyer's taste.
Our communal areas are no less impressive, immerse yourself in state-of-the-art facilities such as a dedicated coworking space for the modern professional, EV charging points for the environmentally conscious, indoor heated swimming pool and a fully equipped gym and spa. The complex will be completely gated, with security entrance and control gate.
In short, SALVIA stands out as the best project in the area due to its unique and avant-garde design that combines aesthetics and functionality in an exceptional way. Join us and experience a new level of unbeatable living!
Objekteigenschaften
Objektdaten
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
2026
Standort auf der Karte
San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen
Freizeit
Hypotheken-Rechner
Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus.
Zurücklegen