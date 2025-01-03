  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Estepona
  4. Wohnquartier Villa Eco White

Wohnquartier Villa Eco White

Estepona, Spanien
von
$1,25M
;
10
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39307
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1033124636
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Estepona
  • Adresse
    Calle Nicaragua

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
This is a contemporary home set on a 434 m² west-facing plot, located in an area close to golf courses, services, and the beach. The project develops a total built area of approximately 160 m², distributed between the main house (110 m²), a 50 m² semi-basement, and generous outdoor spaces. The design follows a clear, functional, and efficient architectural approach, avoiding unnecessary spaces and focusing on practical living. It embraces a modern Mediterranean style defined by simplicity, natural light, and a strong connection between indoor and outdoor areas. The main floor is designed for daily living with open-plan spaces that enhance brightness and flow, while the semi-basement expands the functionality of the home, incorporating a wellness area with a sauna as well as a laundry room. This adds versatility and comfort to the overall layout. Outside, the property includes terraces and an integrated ecological swimming pool that blends naturally with the landscape. The project is delivered as a fully inclusive turnkey solution. It covers the plot, architectural design, project management, permits, taxes, and administrative procedures, as well as full construction. The specification includes aerothermal climate control, photovoltaic panels for self-consumption, advanced home automation, fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms, high-quality porcelain flooring, and complete exterior works including the pool. Overall, this is a modern, elegant, and highly efficient home designed for contemporary living, prioritizing energy performance, comfort, and usability while maintaining a clean and refined architectural expression.

Standort auf der Karte

Estepona, Spanien
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel Terrazas de Cortesin - Bon Air
Casares, Spanien
von
$664,956
Wohnanlage BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spanien
von
$290,324
Wohnviertel Villa Natalie
Manilva, Spanien
von
$3,41M
Wohnviertel Mare
San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
von
$733,784
Wohnviertel Residencial Albatros XV
San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
von
$535,833
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Villa Eco White
Estepona, Spanien
von
$1,25M
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel Core Higueron
Wohnviertel Core Higueron
Wohnviertel Core Higueron
Wohnviertel Core Higueron
Wohnviertel Core Higueron
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Core Higueron
Wohnviertel Core Higueron
Benalmadena, Spanien
von
$1,31M
New project in the hills above Fuengirola offering spacious, bright properties built and finished to the highest standards with top quality materials. These stunning 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses offer stunning views of the coast due to their elevated position. These views can…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Wohnanlage RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Wohnanlage RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Wohnanlage RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Wohnanlage RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Wohnanlage RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Wohnanlage RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spanien
von
$312,832
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2026
Etagenzahl 2
Fläche 88–102 m²
4 Immobilienobjekte 4
Moderner Wohnkomplex in Mil Plumeras, perfekt integriert in eine privilegierte Umgebung, nur 750 Meter von einem der schönsten Strände des Mittelmeers entfernt. Die erste Phase besteht aus 24 hochwertigen Apartments mit 2 und 3 Schlafzimmern und 12 Bungalows mit 2 Schlafzimmern und 2 Bädern.…
Immobilientyp
Fläche, m²
Kosten, USD
Wohnung 2 zimmer
88.0
351,534 – 453,922
Wohnung 3 zimmer
102.0
369,736 – 426,619
Immobilienagentur
EspanaTour
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Navigolf Suites
Wohnviertel Navigolf Suites
Wohnviertel Navigolf Suites
Wohnviertel Navigolf Suites
Wohnviertel Navigolf Suites
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Navigolf Suites
Wohnviertel Navigolf Suites
Mijas, Spanien
von
$773,602
The promotion has a total of 82 homes that will be executed in 2 phases. Phase 1 corresponds to blocks 1 to 5, with 50 units; and phase 2, to blocks 6 and 7 with 32 units. Large outdoor areas that have a pool exclusively for residents. Excellent common areas and a wide range of entertainm…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen