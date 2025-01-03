Wohnquartier Mimosas Fase II

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Enjoy one of the best locations in the entire complex, with breathtaking views of the mountains, Lake Istán, and the coast.
The exceptional designs make the most of the location, while providing the utmost comfort with state-of-the-art fixtures and finishes.
The construction of the project will be carried out in two phases, corresponding to the two distinct levels of the privileged hillside where our most ambitious project to date will be developed.
Phase 1 includes 15 of the total 35 apartments, distributed across three buildings with three floors, offering the perfect combination of villa-style apartments, gardens, and penthouses designed to meet the needs of our clients.
We offer wonderful villa apartments on the ground floor, built over two levels, with a leisure area that can be used as an office, gym, cinema, game room, sauna, or any other purpose the proud owners may choose.
We also have spacious apartments on the first floor with large terraces, as well as our luxurious super penthouses on the top floor. Each home features its own private pool, in addition to the large communal pools.
All properties boast spectacular views of the coast, La Concha, and Lake Istán, inviting you to enjoy the endless climate and sunshine of Andalusia.
Join us on this extraordinary journey.
Standort auf der Karte
Benahavis, Spanien
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