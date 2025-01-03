Wohnquartier Etherna Homes

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Residential complex with a contemporary and modern design, which has a total of 135 homes of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms located in Estepona.
The privileged south orientation has allowed the design of bright homes that make the most of the hours of natural light. The first floor homes with beautiful gardens and the penthouses with solarium ideal for enjoying the sun and the incomparable sunsets of Estepona stand out.
This complete residential complex is completed with spectacular communal areas consisting of a swimming pool with solarium, gym and gardens with native species. All of this is integrated into a gated complex to ensure the security and privacy of its neighbors.
The privileged south orientation has made it possible to design bright homes that make the most of the hours of natural light. Its large windows offer spectacular views and connect the homes with the beauty of the landscape. Exceptional living rooms have been created that lose themselves in the horizon and increase the sensation of spaciousness and luminosity.
The exclusive residential complex is completed with pleasant common areas: swimming pool with solarium, gym, putting green, zen areas and gardens with native species that transmit the beauty of living in a unique place like Estepona.
The residential is integrated in a gated community to ensure the security and privacy of its neighbors, with a security checkpoint.
Standort auf der Karte
Estepona, Spanien
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit
Hypotheken-Rechner
Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
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