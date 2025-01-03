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Wohnquartier Villa Amara

Benahavis, Spanien
von
$11,35M
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39193
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1365670468
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Benahavis

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
A stunning new-build villa by the esteemed architect and interior design firm GC Studio. Sitting on a generous elevated plot, this property grants residents an exclusive and sophisticated lifestyle. The property lies on a plot boasting stunning landscaping and manicured gardens. A private pool adds to the allure of the outdoor space, as well as the numerous chill-out areas. Residents can also enjoy an outdoor kitchenette with a BBQ, ideal for entertaining guests or simply enjoy a meal outdoors. The property is dotted with plenty of floor to ceiling windows, ensuring that plenty of natural light will flood the interior spaces. The interior design is impeccable, displaying the finest collection for furniture and decorations. The interiors have been designed to maximise modern comfort, whilst remaining aesthetic and functional. The living and dining areas are seamlessly connected to the modern kitchen. The kitchen boasts a stunning kitchen island and plenty of storage space, ensuring the kitchen is the ideal space for cooking and entertaining. This Villa boasts stunningly appointed bedrooms, with the master bedroom stealing the spotlight. The master bedroom is an ideal private oasis, exuding comfort and style. The bedroom is connected to a private terrace that sports panoramic views of the surrounding area and Mediterranean sea. Also boasts a lavish array of amenities, including a fully equipped home gym, a cinema room and a SPA with a sauna and indoor pool, allowing residents to enjoy luxurious 5-star amenities in the comfort of their own home.

Standort auf der Karte

Benahavis, Spanien
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Wohnquartier Villa Amara
Benahavis, Spanien
von
$11,35M
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