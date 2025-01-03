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Wohnquartier Residencial Albatros XIV

San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
von
$460,748
;
14
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39186
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 478504935
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Marbella
  • Stadt
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adresse
    Calle Quevedo

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
New development that offers apartments with 2-,3- and 4-bedrooms. It is a beautiful new development in a very privileged location, and it has an amazing roof-top swimming pool for owners to enjoy the sun with unrestricted access and beautiful views. The development boasts a magnificent modern style building with avant-garde architectural details such as its peak shape at the corner of the building and with high-quality finishes that guarantees total satisfaction and maximum comfort for residents. Communal areas for residents include swimming pools on the roof of the building and large common areas on the ground floor and deck and also a gym. The apartments have open plans which gives each home a feeling of great spaciousness. The terraces on offer allow residents to enjoy the Andalusian sun from the comfort of their own home. It is in a privileged location that is located just 5 minutes by car from San Pedro Alcántara and Puerto Banus. It has all necessary services on offer for residents including schools, institutes, sports areas, parks, and shops all within a pleasant walking distance. The residential complex has large common areas, a chill out area, a gym on the 7th floor to enjoy the views while training and an impressive panoramic pool on the roof. Garage and storage option.

Standort auf der Karte

San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Wohnquartier Residencial Albatros XIV
San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
von
$460,748
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