Wohnquartier Casares Bay

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Located in the heart of the Costa del Sol, between the elegance of Estepona and the authentic charm of Casares, this exclusive area offers an unrivalled lifestyle.
Here, the sea and the mountains merge in a spectacular landscape, where each day begins with the Mediterranean breeze and the sound of nature.
Just a few steps from Doña Julia Golf, this privileged enclave is surrounded by extensive green fields and offers panoramic views of the Mediterranean, providing an atmosphere of serenity and exclusivity. Its natural surroundings invite you to rest, but also provide multiple leisure and entertainment options.
You can enjoy the best of both worlds: the tranquillity of a natural environment, with the convenience of having crystal-clear beaches just a few minutes away, exclusive marinas such as La Duquesa and Sotogrande, and a wide gastronomic, commercial and cultural offer. Prestigious restaurants, charming beach bars and local markets offer culinary experiences for all tastes, while outdoor activities such as hiking, water sports and golf complete an active and comfortable lifestyle.
It is the ideal destination for golf lovers, nature lovers and those looking for a home that combines luxury, tranquility and proximity to the main attractions of the Costa del Sol.
Standort auf der Karte
Casares, Spanien
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
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Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
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