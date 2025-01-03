Wohnquartier Serenity Gardens Estepona

New exclusive development of 106 two and three bedroom apartments and penthouses, built on three floors and distributed harmoniously, provided with an effect of modernity and elegance throughout its simple lines. The development is provided with splendid garden areas, spa, gym, social club, coworking area, recreational pool, beach volleyball court, taichi-yoga meditation area, running track, sandpit and putting green. There are 77 marinas along this extensive coastline, including the unmistakable and glamorous Puerto Banús in Marbella, the marina of Benalmadena, with two awards appointing it as “The best marina in the world", and the port cities of Manilva and Sotogrande. The complex is divided into two phases: Phase 1 composed of blocks 1 and 2 (44 homes), swimming pool, Putting Green, Spa and Coworking. Phase 2 consists of blocks 3, 4 and 5 (62 homes), gym, children's area, sports court and meditation area. On this immense coast there are 77 marinas, among which the unmistakable Puerto Banús in Marbella stands out, the port of Benalmádena, with two awards that decorate it as "The best marina in the world" or the ports of La Duquesa and Sotogrande.