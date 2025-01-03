  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Fuengirola
  4. Wohnquartier Villas Bellagio

Wohnquartier Villas Bellagio

Fuengirola, Spanien
von
$3,64M
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39499
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 99156839
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Fuengirola
  • Adresse
    Avenida Fuengirola

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Spectacular villa with an impressive expression of luxury and modern living, located in the popular area of El Higueron, Fuengirola. The villa offers 5 spacious bedrooms, a modern and functional open plan kitchen, which connects to spacious and bright living areas. The generous bathrooms feature high quality materials and finishes, elegant design and modern functionality. The modern and functional design of this villa flows into the living areas, creating an environment that balances style and functionality. Designed for both everyday comfort and sophisticated entertaining, they offer a selection of premium quality countertops in resin, porcelain or natural stone, each combining timeless elegance with exceptional durability. These high quality finishes, combined with elegant cabinetry and a thoughtful layout, enhance the aesthetic appeal of the kitchen while ensuring functionality. The living areas offer a perfect balance of luxury and comfort, and are carefully laid out to create welcoming and sophisticated spaces. Flooded with natural light, these light and airy rooms feature an open plan layout that promotes a sense of fluidity and connectivity, ideal for both relaxing and entertaining. The layout prioritises spaciousness, with large glazed doors and windows that open effortlessly onto expansive terraces. The large windows open effortlessly onto spacious terraces, offering a seamless transition between indoor living and outdoor relaxation. Whether entertaining guests or enjoying quiet moments, these versatile spaces offer an exquisite setting for any occasion. Every detail, from the refined finishes to the harmonious integration of materials, contributes to creating an elegant and welcoming environment. Each of the five bedrooms is a private sanctuary, designed to provide both ample space and a unique sense of individuality. These serene retreats combine comfort and sophistication, ensuring privacy and tranquillity in every corner. The bathrooms elevate the experience further, dazzling with high-end materials, elegant design elements and impeccable modern functionality. Created to impress, the bathrooms feature exquisite porcelain stoneware and other premium finishes. These spaces combine stunning aesthetics with practical design, creating an experience focused on comfort and relaxation.

Standort auf der Karte

Fuengirola, Spanien
Essen & Trinken
Transport

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel Arosa
Mijas, Spanien
von
$625,707
Wohnviertel Enebros - Fase 1
Benahavis, Spanien
von
$2,50M
Wohnviertel Marine Hills Fase 1
Resinera Voladilla, Spanien
von
$665,525
Wohngebäude Wohnungen mit Pool und Grünflächen in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spanien
von
$524,865
Wohngebäude Möblierte Wohnungen mit Meerblick in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spanien
von
$726,716
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Villas Bellagio
Fuengirola, Spanien
von
$3,64M
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel Macan Beach Residences
Wohnviertel Macan Beach Residences
Wohnviertel Macan Beach Residences
Wohnviertel Macan Beach Residences
Wohnviertel Macan Beach Residences
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Macan Beach Residences
Wohnviertel Macan Beach Residences
Benalmadena, Spanien
von
$1,18M
Exclusive project of only 16 properties, with options of 3 or 4 bedrooms. The houses have large open terraces, and the south orientation guarantees sun all day long and stunning views to the Mediterranean. Just 300 meters from Malibu beach, in the heart of Torrequebrada, a stunning area of …
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohngebäude 2- und 3-Schlafzmmer-Wohnungen mit Außenbereich in Ciudad Quesada
Wohngebäude 2- und 3-Schlafzmmer-Wohnungen mit Außenbereich in Ciudad Quesada
Wohngebäude 2- und 3-Schlafzmmer-Wohnungen mit Außenbereich in Ciudad Quesada
Wohngebäude 2- und 3-Schlafzmmer-Wohnungen mit Außenbereich in Ciudad Quesada
Wohngebäude 2- und 3-Schlafzmmer-Wohnungen mit Außenbereich in Ciudad Quesada
Alle anzeigen Wohngebäude 2- und 3-Schlafzmmer-Wohnungen mit Außenbereich in Ciudad Quesada
Wohngebäude 2- und 3-Schlafzmmer-Wohnungen mit Außenbereich in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spanien
von
$498,501
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2025
Wohnungen zum Verkauf in Ciudad Quesada Alicante mit Garten oder Solarium In der charmanten Stadt Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante, verbindet diese neue private Wohnanlage moderne Architektur mit alltäglichem Komfort. Die Gegend ist bekannt für ihren entspannten mediterranen Lebensstil und …
Immobilienagentur
TEKCE Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Zenity Blau I
Wohnviertel Zenity Blau I
Wohnviertel Zenity Blau I
Wohnviertel Zenity Blau I
Wohnviertel Zenity Blau I
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Zenity Blau I
Wohnviertel Zenity Blau I
Estepona, Spanien
von
$597,266
This new development features a project of 105 apartments offering options of 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms. Your new home will be synonymous with tranquility and happiness, where you can relax in the outdoor pools and enjoy the magnificent green areas. If you are a sports enthusiast, you will have…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen