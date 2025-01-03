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Wohnquartier Suite Mijas fase II

Mijas, Spanien
von
$271,898
;
14
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 38945
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 346370122
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Avenida Maria Zambrano, 1

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
High-rise homes with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, including a parking space and storage room, in a private urbanization. Different typologies that adapt to your new needs: Homes with terraces, penthouses, ground floors... The interior of the homes will surprise you with their comfortable and practical finishes, such as reinforced entrance door, tilt-and-turn windows in the bedrooms, floating laminate flooring, air conditioning installation, among others. We will provide you with different options, at no cost, to choose how your new home will be. And to further personalize your home, we have thought of an additional cost options package that will make your new home the perfect place to start a new chapter. We have designed the development for you to enjoy it all year round, which is why it has both covered and uncovered areas with landscaped gardens, playgrounds for the little ones, a swimming pool, and an area for outdoor sports on sunny days. We are located in Mijas, on the Costa del Sol, in a perfectly situated area with all the necessary services for daily life. It is close to shopping centers like El Corte Inglés, the municipal sports center, supermarkets, and schools, just minutes away from the development. In addition, it has easy access to the A7 motorway, allowing for quick connection, and there are several bus stops that connect to the surrounding areas.

Standort auf der Karte

Mijas, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Wohnquartier Suite Mijas fase II
Mijas, Spanien
von
$271,898
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