Wohnquartier CULMIA CALA SWING MIJAS

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CULMIA CALA SWING MIJAS is an impressive new development located in Calanova Golf, Mijas Costa, Malaga. This luxury project, with the exclusivity of being the only agency offering it, offers a variety of housing options, including ground floor apartments, apartments, and penthouses.
One of the standout features of this development is its frontline golf location, providing residents with stunning golf course views. Additionally, the gated community ensures the privacy and security of residents.
This development also boasts a wide range of amenities for residents to enjoy. A social club provides a place to socialize and relax, while a fully equipped gym offers the opportunity to stay fit. Residents can also enjoy an outdoor swimming pool, perfect for cooling off on hot days.
As for the property features, all are designed with excellent quality and offer a variety of orientations to make the most of natural light and panoramic views. Each property has an underground parking space, and there are also on-street parking options. Additionally, an elevator is available for easy access to all floors.
In summary, CULMIA CALA SWING MIJAS is a new development that offers a luxurious lifestyle in a peaceful and exclusive setting. With its frontline golf location, extensive amenities, and excellent property features, this development is the perfect choice for those seeking high-quality housing in Mijas Costa.
Objekteigenschaften
Objektdaten
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
2028
Standort auf der Karte
Mijas, Spanien
Transport
Hypotheken-Rechner
Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
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