Frankreich
Frankreich
Metropolitanes Frankreich
Seealpen
Grasse
Antibes
Villa
Villa in Antibes, Frankreich
Villa
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Antibes, Frankreich
420 m²
€ 13,500,000
Built in 1901, this exceptional villa in Cap D Antibes is for sale. The property has idyllic…
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Antibes, Frankreich
220 m²
€ 4,490,000
This family villa for sale in Cap D'Antibes, with panoramic sea views, benefits from an 850 …
Villa 6 Schlafzimmer
Antibes, Frankreich
450 m²
€ 5,500,000
Charming villa completely renovated in the town of Cap d'Antibes, now for sale. The sea view…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Antibes, Frankreich
200 m²
€ 3,600,000
Built in 2012, this outstanding villa in Cap d'Antibes is for sale. Idyllic views featuring …
Villa 9 Schlafzimmer
Antibes, Frankreich
823 m²
€ 24,000,000
Zu verkaufen, ein luxuriöses Privatgrundstück mit Panoramablick auf das Meer. An der Uferpr…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Antibes, Frankreich
200 m²
€ 3,200,000
In Cap d'Antibes, this family villa for sale offers a 508 m² garden and a terrace and offers…
Villa 2 Schlafzimmer
Antibes, Frankreich
55 m²
€ 890,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you this charming house of 55 m…
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Antibes, Frankreich
360 m²
€ 8,480,000
Ihre internationale Immobilienplattform Côte d'Azur bietet dieses schöne, moderne und einzig…
Villa 9 Schlafzimmer
Antibes, Frankreich
424 m²
€ 6,950,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes to you, this superb villa ideal…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Antibes, Frankreich
257 m²
€ 5,700,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you this charming renovated villa…
Villa 6 Schlafzimmer
Antibes, Frankreich
250 m²
€ 4,900,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you this beautiful property locat…
Villa 6 Schlafzimmer
Antibes, Frankreich
295 m²
€ 3,950,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers this beautiful architect villa of…
Villa 2 Schlafzimmer
Antibes, Frankreich
220 m²
€ 3,200,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers in Cap d'Antibes a villa of chara…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Antibes, Frankreich
225 m²
€ 2,650,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you this charming property locate…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Antibes, Frankreich
155 m²
€ 2,650,000
Magnificent house with sea view located on the first line of the Cap d'Antibes. It is ideall…
Villa 7 Schlafzimmer
Antibes, Frankreich
300 m²
€ 4,750,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers this beautiful villa of the 60 co…
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Antibes, Frankreich
218 m²
€ 4,750,000
Located on the seafront of Cap d'Antibes, one of the most exclusive and sought after areas o…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Antibes, Frankreich
160 m²
€ 2,790,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you this charming house located…
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Antibes, Frankreich
900 m²
€ 35,000,000
Wir sind stolz darauf, dieses einzigartige, moderne Haus in der Stadt Cap D Antibes zu präse…
Villa 7 Schlafzimmer
Antibes, Frankreich
1 300 m²
€ 26,900,000
Willkommen in dieser wunderschönen Villa zum Verkauf in Cap D Antibes ( Garoupe ). Die atemb…
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Antibes, Frankreich
5 bath
330 m²
€ 6,490,000
If optimal relaxation in your natural hideaway sounds healthy, come and visit this Cap d'Ant…
Villa 6 Schlafzimmer
Antibes, Frankreich
350 m²
€ 6,500,000
REF: 092020-011. Built circa 1930, this exceptional villa offers a rare combination of Art D…
Villa 6 Zimmer
Antibes, Frankreich
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
350 m²
€ 3,700,000
6 Zimmer, darunter 4 Schlafzimmer. Wohnfläche 350 qm. Grundstücksfläche 2590 qm. Die Villa …
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Antibes, Frankreich
3 bath
200 m²
€ 2,970,000
Haus zu vermieten und zu verkaufen in Villeneuve-Loubet (Stadt in der Nähe von Antibes), 2 k…
