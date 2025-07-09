  1. Realting.com
Klubhaus OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW

Zichisdsiri, Georgien
von
$41,000
BTC
0.4876868
ETH
25.5617522
USDT
40 536.0647391
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
14
ID: 32869
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 12.11.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Georgien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Autonome Republik Adscharien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Munizipalität Kobuleti
  • Dorf
    Zichisdsiri

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Monolithischer Ziegel
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    37

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

A new premium multifunctional residential complex located at the foot of the ancient fortress of Petra, just a few steps from the Black Sea coast and the picturesque banana grove of Tsikhisdziri, with a private beach.

Monthly payment $ 848 for 60 months instalment plan.

The project is being implemented by a reliable developer with 11 years of construction experience in Georgia. Installments of up to 60 months, minimum initial payment.

Project Details:

6000m2 garden

4000m2 rooftop

Private beach
Indoor and outdoor pools
Fitness Center
Cafes and restaurants
Indoor and outdoor parking
Tennis courts
Children's playground
Spa and Wellness center
Coworking space
Running and cycling tracks
Electric vehicle Charging station
Sports ground
Market and pharmacy
Car rental
Bike and scooter rental
Educational center for children
High-quality wear-resistant materials are used in the decoration, ensuring durability and comfort in daily use.

Special attention is paid to natural lighting and ergonomics -
each element of the interior combines functionality and visual harmony.

Why is it profitable to invest with us:

1. We are an authorized partner of the developer, officially working in Georgia.

2. We buy apartments in pools, not retail, which gives us the opportunity to receive additional discounts for our clients.

3. We work "in white". All transfers and payments are made strictly according to the contract and directly to the developer, no additional payments or overpayments.

4. We are in touch with you until we receive the keys and register the purchased property, we help and protect your interests.

Contact our representative in Georgia, Renata, today for details on the project.

Zichisdsiri, Georgien
Sie sehen gerade
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
