Villa Superior

Peyia, Zypern
$5,61M
MwSt.
$4,085/m²
18
ID: 32684
Letzte Aktualisierung: 22.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Zypern
  • Nachbarschaft
    Bezirk Paphos
  • Stadt
    Peyia

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Rahmenblock
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    3

Innere Details

Heizen:

  • Individuelle Heizung

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

For sale – 6-Bedroom Villa Superior in Peyia, Paphos

Villa Superior is a world-class modern mansion for sale in Peyia, Paphos — a masterpiece of contemporary architecture set on an expansive 2,319 m² plot with 1,372 m² of covered areas. Designed to the highest European standards, this residence embodies elegance, innovation, and comfort in every detail.

From the moment you step inside, the villa reveals an exceptional interplay of space, light, and design. Expansive living areas open toward the Mediterranean through floor-to-ceiling windows, while marble flooring, custom-made joinery, and designer finishes create an atmosphere of understated luxury. Smart home automation, underfloor heating and cooling, and a private lift ensure seamless comfort and convenience.

Outdoors, the property unfolds as a private sanctuary — a stunning infinity-edge pool with waterfall features, extensive wooden decks, and landscaped gardens with local Mediterranean plants. Every terrace captures breathtaking sea and sunset views, creating a perfect harmony between architecture and nature.

Located in an exclusive residential area of Peyia, just minutes from the Blue Flag beaches of Coral Bay and the Akamas National Park, Villa Superior offers privacy, serenity, and a truly refined Mediterranean lifestyle.

Standort auf der Karte

Peyia, Zypern
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
