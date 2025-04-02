Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Plzensky kraj
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Plzensky kraj, Czech Republic

Pilsen
3
okres Plzen-mesto
3
6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
3 bedroom apartment
okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 75 m²
3 + 1 75m2 on the 2 floor of the panel house + loggia + basement The bonus is a fitness cent…
$178,702
Apartment in Rabi, Czech Republic
Apartment
Rabi, Czech Republic
Area 110 m²
$127,158
Apartment in Spalene Porici, Czech Republic
Apartment
Spalene Porici, Czech Republic
Area 1 000 m²
Currently, this is a renovated, modern room of refrigeration halls, in which there is a comp…
$381,385
4 bedroom apartment in okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
4 bedroom apartment
okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 89 m²
apartment 4 + 1 89m2 after repair from one room access to a large loggia (6.3 m) One bathroo…
$220,327
3 bedroom apartment in okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
3 bedroom apartment
okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 76 m²
3 apartment + 1 76m2 on the 2 floor of the panel house — The house has been completely recon…
$210,080
2 bedroom apartment in Plana, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Plana, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
$80,760
