Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Ostrov
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ostrov, Czech Republic

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ostrov, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Ostrov, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
The Apartment and by planning 2+1 and with a total area of 56 sq.m and to the address Severn…
$60,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes