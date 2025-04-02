Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. okres Vyskov
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in okres Vyskov, Czech Republic

2 properties total found
Apartment in Milesovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Milesovice, Czech Republic
Area 280 m²
family townhouse 5 + 1, 280m2 . Gas boiler and water heating. Spacious cellar The built-up a…
$204,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Rousinov, Czech Republic
Apartment
Rousinov, Czech Republic
Area 134 m²
two-story building with a layout of 3 + 1 The family home is located on a very quiet street …
$221,390
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in okres Vyskov, Czech Republic

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes