  2. Czech Republic
  3. okres Tabor
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in okres Tabor, Czech Republic

3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Tabor, Czech Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Tabor, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
We offer to purchase the Apartment 3+kk and with a total area of 90 m ² and in the city of T…
$215,012
House in Drazice, Czech Republic
House
Drazice, Czech Republic
Area 31 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of an underground holiday cottage with…
Price on request
House in Haskovcova Lhota, Czech Republic
House
Haskovcova Lhota, Czech Republic
Area 3 929 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of a nice, maintained farmhouse with equipment, which can…
$569,159
Properties features in okres Tabor, Czech Republic

