Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. okres Nymburk
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in okres Nymburk, Czech Republic

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Hradistko, Czech Republic
2 bedroom house
Hradistko, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern wooden house (log house) 4+kk, 156 m² – Kersko, Czech Republic Modern luxury log hou…
$993,698
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in okres Nymburk, Czech Republic

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go