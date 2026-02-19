Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. okres Jindrichuv Hradec
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in okres Jindrichuv Hradec, Czech Republic

1 property total found
Commercial property 850 m² in Jindrichuv Hradec, Czech Republic
Commercial property 850 m²
Jindrichuv Hradec, Czech Republic
Area 850 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of a commercial object which currently…
$631,696
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go