Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. okres cesky Krumlov
  4. Land

Lands for sale in okres cesky Krumlov, Czech Republic

1 property total found
Plot of land in Chvalsiny, Czech Republic
Plot of land
Chvalsiny, Czech Republic
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of a building plot of 800 m² in the wider center of Chval…
$103,670
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes